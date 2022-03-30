A program helping students with disabilities prepare for life after school is expanding.

The BEYOND program is now being offered to students at Bishop Ryan Catholic School by Independence, Inc.

The BEYOND program, which stands for Building and Encouraging Youth Opportunities in North Dakota, is offered in over 20 schools.



“The BEYOND program is our opportunity to provide youth with disabilities, kind of an infusion of support in high school so that when they become adults that they can become more successful,” said Executive Director Scott Burlingame.

Bishop Ryan is the first private school in the state to offer the BEYOND program.



“We’ve been providing our services to a lot of public schools around, but the reality is youth with disabilities exist in every school across the country,” said Burlingame. “So when we have the opportunity to go into a small school like that and work with those youth, it’s just an extraordinary opportunity.”

The program is designed to offer training and resources to help students make independent living choices after school.



“In the BEYOND program, we cover a variety of different topics,” said Haley West, an independent living specialist. “Some of them that have been popular this year that we’ve been doing are housing, employment, both maintaining and achieving it.”

West meets with the Bishop Ryan students twice a month and says she hopes the students will use the information outside of the classroom.



“And I always tell them I wish it was something that I would’ve learned in high school,” said West. “That I had the opportunity to learn because once I got out, and did this all by myself, I had no idea so I really try to emphasize that with them.”

And Burlingame agreed.



“Disability kinda tends to steal time,” said Burlingame. “It just takes longer a lot of times. So when we can get in there and help youth in their school-based system, they can just get on the board to being a much more successful adult and have better outcomes throughout their entire experience.”

West says she enjoys teaching students life skills.



“I love this aspect of my job,” said West. “It’s probably one of my, probably my favorite, especially when you see them wanting to learn and enjoying the curriculum and just knowing that you’re hopefully making a difference after their high school.”

Burlingame says this is the 10th year Independence, Inc. has offered the BEYOND program.