Progress in Bismarck outdoor warning system

There’s some good news Tuesday regarding Bismarck’s trouble-bound outdoor warning system.

Officials tell KX News since they began weekly tests in early June, no system-wide failures have occurred.

But the news isn’t all good, as the city is still dealing with sporadic failures of specific sirens.

For example, during last Friday’s test, the siren at the intersection of Centennial and 43rd Avenue in Northeast Bismarck failed to sound or rotate.

The city’s Emergency Manager tells us they’ve hired a new company to replace Dakota Communications to install a new activation control system, which is the root of the problem.

“We’re going to be working with Federal Signal, to replace the activation controller system. Federal Signal is also the same company by the way that provides the actual siren heads that you see on the top of the poles,” said Bismarck Emergency Manager Gary Stockert.

He stresses that the sirens themselves are fine, it’s the activation system that’s defective.

If all goes according to plan the new system will be up and running when the county’s new emergency operations center opens in the fall.