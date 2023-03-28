BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Those in the Missouri River Correctional Center (MRCC) often struggle with being separated from their families while incarcerated.

However, a joint effort by groups around Bismarck — including the board of Project Armchair, the Children of Incarcerated Parents Initiative, and both residents and staff from the MRCC — aims to make the experience a more positive one for both children and parents.

According to a literature review from the ND Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOCR) and Children of Incarcerated Parents, turning visitations into a more welcoming or child-friendly experience is a good way to help alleviate both the trauma and stigma a child may experience from having a parent in a prison or correctional facility.

This can also serve to improve communication between the parents and children while they are separated.

As part of an initiative to create a less intimidating space for visitation, the MRCC and other organizations have come together to create a ‘cozy reading and play space’ in the correctional center’s visiting room, where fathers and their kids can read books together.

Children can then take these books — and memories — home. The visiting bench and bookshelves were provided by MRCC, while Project Armchair donated books. Three MRCC residents also created paintings for the area.

This isn’t the only project that the MRCC aims to complete to aid their community: Deputy Warden Shannon Davison, along with other MRCC residents, have also partnered with Jerri Carlson, the interim principal at Red Trail Elementary (and a board member with Project Armchair).

Here, MRCC residents will be painting a vision of the school’s Ranger badge and outdoor Ranger station.

“We are excited to work with Project Armchair and Red Trail Elementary, as both opportunities allow MRCC residents to create and showcase their artwork to our local youth using a healthy form of self-expression in a very meaningful way,” said Davison in a press release.

To learn more about Project Armchair, visit this page.