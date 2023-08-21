MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Project Bee is hosting their community giveaway where many items will be available to take home.

Project Bee is the Minot area and western North Dakota local homeless shelter and provider of anti-poverty services.

In addition to the shelter, the group also provides other programs, like their diaper pantry.

They host the Hive of Helpers Community Giveaway, which is a diaper giveaway for the area, where people can come and pick up any supplies they need.

“We host these diaper giveaway events for the community, where we have people come and pick up diapers and wipes from us. Because people are in need of things like that. And the cost of them has been going up and people struggle to get different things like that. And they are kind of the basis of the things. If you can diaper and keep your children clean, your life can improve significantly,” said Alyson Heisler, the development associate of Project Bee.

At this event, people can also stock up on other items, such as clothing, shoes, kids’ toys, and more.

Decorations are also available to take home, and family movies as well.

They also collaborate with the Salvation Army for their backpack giveaway where you can grab any backpack you want with things you need inside.

“Outside of the event, they have a community closet. You can make appointments to look and see if they have what you need. For kids items, they ask you call ahead of time so they can check if they have it,” Heisler said.

Many people were out there on Monday to grab what they needed.

The organization says it’s great because this is the group’s core mission.

“Because it helps every citizen within our city be prosperous and be able to maintain a healthy way in our community. So this helps just the ones that might not be able to get a few things. It is real big,” said Kylie Hand a Minot resident.

If you want to help, the group is always looking for donations, whether it’s financial or items in need.

They are also needing volunteers to help out even more people in need in our area.