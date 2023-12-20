MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — We are now learning more about Project BEE and the allegations made against its executive director.

Project BEE is a homeless shelter that provides programs like food banks, diaper pantries, and housing for women and families in the Minot area.

“It’s unfortunate that somebody would do something like this to their community and affect so many people,” said a Minot resident who has used Project BEE as a resource.

The executive director of Project BEE in Minot is being accused of embezzling money from the non-profit.

The windows of the center are shut, the doors are locked, and a sign is up that says “As of 12/20/23 Project BEE is closed. Be safe.”

“Unfortunately this being a case of embezzlement for Project BEE is sad for the community because there’s a lot of people here that were here trying to get diapers or clothing or people that were struggling with finding a place to stay,” said a Minot resident who has used Project BEE as a resource. “And being that this isn’t here anymore, it’s another resource that we no longer have. So, it’s really going to affect me personally.”

People close to Project BEE say the BCI is investigating the executive director for embezzlement and fraud, and they believe she has skipped town.

One person KX News spoke with says, she and her kids were kicked out of the warming center Tuesday around 2 p.m. She says some of her family’s belongings are still inside, and no one will answer the door.

Others say, that without the several services Project BEE provides, families are going to struggle.

“Me and my husband, we’re full-time college students and we have three kids. Our youngest is still in diapers and we would come here and pick up some diapers when we need them,” said Micah Guerrero, who uses Project BEE’s diaper pantry. “And right now is one of those times when we need them. So, this sucks because I know there are other families that also need help too.”

Sources say everything Project BEE purchased with government funding is now frozen. The Project BEE Facebook page is now deleted, and sources say most employees have been let go.

The city of Minot released a statement that reads in part “Officials are participating in the information-gathering process after becoming aware of the alleged internal financial challenges at Project BEE. We are in the process of gathering information and facts to verify that the funding was properly used.”

KX News has been in contact with other non-profits in Minot who are trying to help provide some services that Project BEE has been providing. They say people in immediate need should contact the Youthworks crisis line at 701-425-1042, and reach out to other local non-profits for help.

No official charges have been filed against the executive director as of Wednesday, December 20.

This is a continuing story, and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.