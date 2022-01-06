Project BEE needs help sorting after many holiday donations

After an outpouring of support over the holidays, a Minot nonprofit is not accepting used clothing donations at the moment.
Over the last few months, Project BEE has received so many donations for its Community Closet, the nonprofit needs more help to sort through the clothing.
The closet is free and open to those in need; all you have to do is make an appointment.
Project BEE is still in need of wishlist items, though, which are posted on Facebook every Wednesday.
“We are also looking for volunteers to sort and organize the donations we have received, and if people have plastic containers or totes that they would want to part with, that they’d want to donate to us so we can organize our items so we can give them out to people,” said Alyson Heisler, Project BEE development associate.
If you would like to schedule an appointment for the closet, call 701-838-1812. If you would like to volunteer for Project BEE, click here.