Project BEE in Minot had a group bring in diapers and other baby supplies for its diaper pantry.

People were also welcome to donate their time and help sort through items.

A staff member says the nonprofit depends on community support.

“Especially with our diaper program, we basically rely on donations to get that done,” said Development Associate Alyson Heisler. “A question we get a lot is, ‘How do we get the diapers?’ and we get them through donations.”

Project BEE is open to in-person volunteering again.

If you are interested in giving back for Giving Hearts Day, you can donate to your favorite participating charity.