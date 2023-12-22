MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Project BEE board members are commenting about the embezzlement allegations made against their executive director for the first time.

The Board President, Tarina Crook, says board members were completely blindsided by the financial hardships that have come to light this week.

Board members met Friday to talk about the next steps as an organization. Crook says they are now going over financial documents to see if Project BEE can overcome this.

She says the entire board is cooperating with the BCI’s investigation and some members have already had interviews with investigators.

“I can’t speak to Liz. She’s been a mentor to me for some time. And I had a lot of respect for her. And right now, I’m not going to accuse somebody before I know anything,” said Project BEE’s Board President, Tarnia Crook.

“Have you been in contact with Liz?” KX News asked.

“I don’t want to say anything yet. Sometimes in the world that we live in, you are shown what people want you to see. With that being said, we are trying our best,” responded Crook.

Crook says she and the other board members hope to reopen the warming center at some point, but they have to get their ducks in a row first.

She says the non-profit’s Facebook page was taken down to protect employees and because they could no longer afford the person in charge of their social media.

When it comes to assets, she says they are not where they should be, but that they are not frozen at this time.

As far as donations and federal funding go, Crook says board members are slowly but surely finding out where they stand.

She now has full access to the warming center building and is working to get some resources to people

“Once I find out what is what, and if something was given through donation, I’m open to giving those things out,” explained Crook. “The board is open to giving those things out. If it was given through a grant, we are going to hold off on that until I know exactly where it’s coming from and I can honor the person or the organization who gave us that grant and their intention for what was given”

She says when the time comes, they will give updates or notifications most likely through their website. She also says the next goal is to re-open the warming center as soon as possible and find a new interim director.

The board has released a statement to KX News that reads in full:

“The Project BEE board is first and foremost extremely grateful for the support, love, help, and guidance of the Minot community. Our worlds and the worlds of our clients were turned upside down just a few short days ago. Ever since we learned of some financial issues Project BEE was experiencing, we had to act quickly to come together and assess where we are at and where we have to go. While we had to close the doors of the warming center, we are hoping that this is extremely temporary. The goal is to open the doors of the warming center as soon as we acquire the funds to do so, as well as get a new interim director in place.

Ultimately, Project BEE is still alive and as long as we have a board that is willing and able to fix these issues, staff and volunteers that are available, and clients that need help, we are here.

We just ask for your patience while we figure this out and do the best we can for the people who need and want our help.”