MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A local nonprofit’s executive director is being accused of embezzling money from the charity.

Several people connected to Project BEE in Minot are saying the executive director is being investigated for fraud and embezzlement by the BCI.

KX News reached out to the BCI and Project BEE employees, who say they decline to comment at this time.

Allegedly, a church in Minot has also called some of its members to assist people who are currently being housed with Project BEE.

Project BEE is a homeless shelter that provides programs like food banks, diaper pantries, and housing for women and families.

KX News has also reached out to the executive director directly and has not gotten a response. Sources say a press release will be released Wednesday.

We keep you updated as more information becomes available.