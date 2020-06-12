Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Project Renew created to help North Dakotans affected by COVID-19

The pandemic brought an additional need for mental health services to North Dakota.

So much so that the state Behavioral Health Division and Lutheran Social Services partnered up and created Project Renew. Its a free crisis care program available to anyone affected by COVID-19. In a public health emergency like the coronavirus, these organizations had to get creative with outreach. The Director of the Behavioral Health Division says the first thing they did was create a landing page with a hotline number to get connected to resources.

“The trained crisis counselors will provide listening support, help connect to those resources if there is a need for someone to get more formal clinical services…we will connect them through that,” said Pamela Sagness, Director of the Behavioral Health Division.

That hotline number is 701-223-1510. For more information go here.

