Projects underway at Minot International Airport

Minot International Airport will undergo some major renovations with the help of federal funding.

The Federal Aviation Administration awarded $2 million to the airport. The money is being used to update the general aviation apron, which is halfway complete. Now, Airport Director Rick Feltner says they are looking forward to starting another project next week.

“The cargo apron reconstruction and expansion project. That’s going to happen over at our cargo apron and there is some pretty damaged pavement over there that we are going to repair,” Feltner.

Feltner says they’ll also be expanding that area so more cargo planes, from companies like FedEx and UPS, can come and go more easily.

