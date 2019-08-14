Pronghorn Lottery results are in!

The results are in for those who entered North Dakota’s pronghorn lottery.

Nearly 13,000 applications were received for a total of 1,335 licenses made available.

Hunters who were drawn for a 2019 pronghorn license will be sent their license after purchasing a valid 2019-20 general game and habitat license, or combination license, which is also required to hunt pronghorn.

Hunters who have already purchased this 2019-20 license do not have to purchase another one.

Individual results are available online.

