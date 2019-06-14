Proper Flag Disposal

Since today is Flag Day, local veterans were promoting proper flag etiquette and disposal.



Minot’s American Legion post hosted a flag-burning ceremony , demonstrating how worn or non serviceable flags should be destroyed.

The legion members also remind us all to use a weatherproof flag if flying 24 hours a day, illuminate the flag at night, and remember not to let the flag touch the ground.



“If it gets all tattered from flying and the weather and it starts ripping and coming apart or it gets extremely soiled then its time to replace it and have the other one destroyed by the retirement of it.” says the Captain of the legions Color Guard.



If you have an American Flag that needs to be disposed of, contact your local American Legion Post.