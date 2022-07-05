MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Tuesday was the last day for firework sales in the state of North Dakota until later this year.

At Minot Memory Fireworks North, people were shopping until the store closed at 5 p.m.

Every county in the state has a low fire danger, so the store manager says it was a good year to sell fireworks.

But if you plan on lighting fireworks, it’s important that you know how to properly dispose of them.

“If you have your own personal garbage can, we suggest wetting them down and waiting ’til the next day. And then you can dispose of them in your own garbage. Just make sure that they’re wet prior to putting them in anything,” said Joseph Grover, the manager of the Minot Memory Fireworks North.

Memory Fireworks will begin to sell fireworks again on December 26.