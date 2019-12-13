Live Now
Proposed new fish transporting rules by North Dakota Game and Fish

A proposed rule change by the state Game and Fish Department has caught the attention of fishermen.

The rule would change how you can transport the fish you’ve caught.

Under the proposal, any one fish caught could only be cut into two pieces.

Anything over two pieces would count as two fish against your daily limit.

Some anglers argue this would promote waste since a large walleye could be cut into as many as five pieces.

Greg Power with the Game and Fish Department said it’s simply to keep lawbreakers in check and to save time for game wardens so they can do their job, more efficiently.

“Those coolers are full of fish. And then, they went and took that one fillet and steaked it and cut it in into little cubes and now that fillet is ten pieces, five pieces. What do you have there? You just have this jigsaw puzzle that you have to try and put back together,” said Power, Fisheries Chief with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Power said this is only a proposed rule, and they are gathering input.

He said if anglers take issue, they are willing to make some exceptions if fishermen simply want the extra cuts of their walleye.

Power said other states have already implemented the rule. If adopted here, it would go into effect April 1.

