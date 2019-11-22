Proposed New Recreation Center in Bismarck

Bismarck’s Park and Recreation is proposing a new recreation center.

But the cost has some people questioning if approved by voters, who will pay for it and with what money?

The parks and recreation department says a new recreational center could accommodate all community members.

The center would have an indoor building, an ice skating rink, and a courtyard between the two to divide them.

It would also have two indoor basketball courts, an indoor playground, and an indoor cross country track.

“During the facility master plan process we tried to determine, what is needed in our community? And some the things we have, but due to the program growth and capacity issues we need more of those”, explains Bismarck Parks and Recreation Executive Director, Randy Bina.

The majority of the concepts came from more than two thousand surveys that were completed, explaining, what the community needs.

“Facilities that support families. That are safe and secure. That are inclusive. That means not only in age but also in abilities,” said the designer of the proposed recreation center.

But the cost has some people questioning the idea.

It would take almost $114.5 million to build the brand new facility.

“We had a funding question in our survey. The most preferred method of funding a facility like this was a private-public partnership,” said Bina.

The proposed rec center would take approximately 24 months to build.

If the public approves it next June, it could open as early as 2023.