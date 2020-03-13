Prosecutor: Bismarck man submitted false letters of support

A prosecutor alleges a Bismarck man submitted false letters of support before he was sentenced to four years in prison for sexually abusing an infant.

Officials say 34-year-old Andrew Glasser signed the name of a former college acquaintance to a letter on his behalf. The Bismarck Tribune reports when the man learned of the alleged forgery, he said he was “furious” his name was used to sign a false letter.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer alleges Glasser admitted he forged the documents, and she argues that Glasser should be re-sentenced.