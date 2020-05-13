Prosecutor: Shooter acted in self-defense, won’t be charged

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A prosecutor says a 23-year-old man won’t be charged in a fatal shooting in Casselton.

Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick says the man who was arrested in Friday’s shooting felt threatened by the other man and was acting in self-defense.

Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting Friday about 9:30 p.m. in Casselton.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the 23-year-old man was in fear of his life when 50-year-old Duane Turchin got out of his car, argued with the man and choked him.

The younger man then shot Turchin. He called 911 and placed his gun in a safe.