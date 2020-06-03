Prosecutors: Dispute over car lead to Mandan murder

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Court documents allege a Mandan man was killed in a dispute over the return of his girlfriend’s car.

Police say 53-year-old Keven Stockert was found dead early Monday morning on the sidewalk near his mobile home. He had been stabbed or cut multiple times

An acquaintance, 47-year-old Arthur Funk, is charged in his death.

Investigators say Stockert was trying to get back his girlfriend’s car from Funk, who had taken her car and not returned it.

A police affidavit says Funk told investigators he stabbed Stockert more than five times to defend himself after Stockert hit him while he was returning the vehicle.