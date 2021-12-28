Prosecutors won’t charge driver in Bismarck pedestrian’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to file charges against a driver who struck and killed a Bismarck pedestrian earlier this year.

Sixty-four-year-old Leora Herrmann was crossing a Bismarck road in September when a pickup hit her. Behind the wheel was 79-year-old William Dethloff. Records show he has a history of driving-related offenses, including operating an unsafe vehicle, speeding and failing to wear a seat belt.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said the attorney assigned to the case decided last month not file charges against Dethloff. She said her office can’t prove he was negligent or reckless and he had the right of way at the time of crash.