Protect Children From Dangerous Apps

With advances in technology, predators are lurking online especially through phone apps. Which is why Newsweek warns parents of 15 dangerous Apps for children.

These dangerous apps are Bumble, Kik, TikTok, Whisper, MeetMe, WhatsApp, LiveMe, Ask.fm, Holla, Calculator%, Snapchat, Grindr, Hot or Not, Badoo, and Skout.

Parents should be familiar with these apps and download them so they know what their child is engaging in.

It’s also important to know the username and password to your child’s social media account to see what they are posting and if they block you.

You should communicate with your kids about the risk of giving away personal information or posting pictures.

Kids should never make their social media usernames anything personal such as their school’s name, home town or address.

“There really is nothing wrong with a parent taking an active hand in monitoring their child’s online social media presence, who they are chatting with and who they are exchanging information with. It could ultimately save your child’s life,” said Parrell Grossman, Director of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

If your child is at danger make sure you contact your local police department and do not take matters into your own hands.

