Protect your pets during the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July isn’t always fun for some members of your family: Your pets. Which is why the Bismarck-Mandan Animal Impound wants you to protect your pets during the festivities.

More pets run away on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year. According to ASPCA, nearly one in five lost pets goes missing after being scared by the sound of fireworks.

To prevent this from happening, make sure your pet has a collar or ID tag, keep pets indoors, never leave alcoholic drinks within their reach and don’t put glow jewelry on your pets.

The day after the Fourth is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters nationwide.

“Understand that even the best of dogs can get overwhelmed by all the stimulants, they can take off, they can act aggressive, they can bite. We have had them all,” said Bismarck Animal Control Warden Missy Hilsendeger.

The Bismarck Animal Impound Facility currently has 21 animals waiting to be returned to their owners or adopted.