Protect Your Skin From The Sun — Even During Winter Months

Winter is here, but that doesn’t mean the sun isn’t still out, posing a threat.

Despite it being the middle of winter, ultraviolet light from the sun is still very dangerous.

Jackets, Hats, and Beanies cover most of our bodies when we decide to head out, but exposed skin can still fall victim to being sunburned which could lead to skin cancer.

KX News spoke with Trinity Health Dermatologist, Ann Welch, she says carrying sunscreen year-round is the safest way to avoid the health risk.

“When it’s going to warm up to 20 and 30 degrees you’re going to want to walk outside and stuff. So you’re still exposed to sun year-round. It doesn’t matter that it’s wintertime versus summertime and that’s why we recommend wearing sunscreen year-round.” Trinity Health Dermatologist Ann Welch says.

They also offer year-round screenings for skin cancer and the door is open at Trinity Health, for any questions you may have.