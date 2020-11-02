Protect yourself from grain dust this harvest

Depending on what part of the state you live in, some of you could still be harvesting your crops.

Well, experts are urging you to be safe during this year’s harvest.

That’s because the dust from harvest can severely damage your lungs and lead to long-term health impacts, like farmer’s lung.

At this time of the year, mold and other microscopic particles can easily enter the respiratory system during the rush of harvest, when many farmers don’t think to wear a mask.

In addition to mold, other foreign items, like raw sewage, chemicals and silt can also be suspended in the air.

KX News spoke with the NDSU Extension Service about when you should wear a mask.

“Really the big times we want to be focusing on wearing the mask is if you are gonna have to go into grain bins or the unloading time when there’s a lot of stirring of the molds and different spores that are out there. Spreading straw for livestock might be another one,” said Schmidt.

He adds any N-95 mask or air purifying respirator should be enough to keep you safe.