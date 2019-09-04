Protecting Children While They are Gaming

Live Now
Advances in technology are giving predators a great chance to target kids, especially in online gaming.

Parents should monitor their child’s game consoles and keep them in a common area in the house.

You should communicate with your kids about the risk of giving away personal information.

Make sure you have the username and password to your child’s gaming system. Also, parents should play these games too in order to learn settings and controls, so you can block certain things and see what your child is doing.

“Predators are very sophisticated and they do go on social media and on video games and that’s how they lure and groom some of their victims. they get to know what they are interested in, they have a chance to chat one on one with that child. They may be chatting with your child at 2 a.m. and you have no idea what’s going on,” said Parrell Grossman, Director of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

Make sure you watch out for those warning signs when your child wants to spend more time playing the game and won’t tell you why, when your child does not want to discuss what he or she does online, and when you walk in a room, your child quickly changes the computer screen or turns down the volume.

If your child is at danger make sure you contact your local police department and do not take matters into your own hands.

