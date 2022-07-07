MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — With the delay in planting, came a delay in grasshopper hatching, but now, the bugs have hatched, which means they could bring harm to our crops.

Last year, North Dakota saw higher grasshopper populations due to the drought and this year is no different.



“Probably still an influence from a year ago. The drought was so intense a year ago. The dry weather actually reduces the number of predators to grasshoppers and reduces the impact of disease that can help control grasshoppers. So you get this explosion of grasshoppers and throughout the winter they’re able to protect themselves in warm overwintering sites. And now we’re seeing them reemerge,” said Travis Prochaska, the crop protection specialist at the North Central Research Extension Center.

Grasshoppers usually destroy wheat, soybeans and corn, but with high populations, they could go after other crops and plants.

However, there are a few things that farmers can do to reduce the risk of their crops being damaged by grasshoppers.



“The best thing right now to help limit the destruction of crops by grasshoppers is going to be scouting. Be out in your fields, be out in the roadside ditches and understand what’s there. Especially if your field borders that of pastureland. Pastures tend to harbor larger numbers of grasshoppers so if they’re nearby, just be out and scouting,” said Prochaska.

Farmers can also spray their crops to limit the risk of a grasshopper infestation.

Prochaska says next year if the wetter weather pattern continues, we may get closer to a normal grasshopper population.