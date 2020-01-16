Protecting your plumbing now could help your pockets later

Bitter cold temperatures are here and that means pipes in your homes are in danger of freezing or bursting.

The freezing temperatures can be a major threat to water lines in a home or office and repairs can cost you thousands of dollars, but there are ways to prevent an unexpected plumbing bill.

We spoke to one technician to see some ways you can protect your pipes — and wallet.

“The biggest thing you want to make sure is that you don’t have any air infiltration from outside to inside. Any place where, let’s say a dryer vent would go out the wall, outside hydrants. Those high-efficiency furnaces, you want to make sure that they aren’t plugged up and no snow built up around them,” said Service Technician Troy Pearson.

Pearson also said if temperatures are extreme, leave your faucet dripping and if you are leaving your home for an extended period of time, make sure to leave your thermostat above 60 degrees.

