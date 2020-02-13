Protecting yourself against romance scams on Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day on Friday, love may be in the air — but so are romance scams. We spoke to a detective at the Minot Police Department for tips on protecting yourself.

Scammers use fake or stock photos to create fake dating profiles. If you connect with someone, be sure to look for inconsistencies during conversations. Ask questions and alert friends and family.

The No. 1 tip: don’t send money to people you’ve never met in person.

“A lot of times they claim they’ll be overseas or in the military is another big one, different things like that,” said Cole Strandemo, detective, Minot Police Department.

“They’ll send stock photos claiming they need money for travel to get back to the United States. That’s a very common one.”

If you think you’ve been a victim of a romance scam, or any scam, contact the police department to fill out a police report.