Protest planned for June 2 in Dickinson

A protest in response to George Floyd’s death is planned for Tuesday, June 2 in Dickinson from 5 to 8 p.m. and will be “peaceful in nature,” according to the Dickinson Police Department.

The DPD said in a Facebook post they’ve been in contact with the organizer of Tuesday’s planned event and that it has a strong emphasis on unity and community healing.

The demonstration will start at 5 p.m. near the east Prairie Hills Mall entrance and conclude around 8 p.m. The designated area is the grass-covered public right-of-way between Highway 22 and the mall parking lot.

The DPD said they are also aware of individuals “wishing to express an opposing view to this group may also be in attendance,” and they ask everyone in attendance respect one another despite differing views.

“We may disagree. We may have different life experiences. But, in the end, we are truly all American. We must not fear one another; rather, listen and respect each other. We all have much more in common than we realize, and we can use this time to acknowledge that sense of the human experience and heal together,” the post said.