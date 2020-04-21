Coronavirus
Protesters Demand North Dakota to Reopen

Protesters gathered Monday on the front lawn of the State Capitol demanding North Dakota businesses be allowed to open back up.

As positive coronavirus cases continue to rise, some people are angry about statewide closures.

About 100 people rallied together expressing their frustrations with how the state has handled its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of those protesting say they feel the state does not have the right to tell them to stay home even though a stay-at-home order has not been issued.

Others expressed concerns about being out of work due to business closures.

“Well, we need to get this country opened back up so I can feed my kids and get back to work and they need to be in school too,” shared protester Chad Wuollet.

There was no capitol security or law enforcement present during the protest.

