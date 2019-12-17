Protesters will rally tonight to demand Trump’s impeachment

People across the nation are taking part in impeachment rallies tonight: one day before the House of Representatives is expected to debate whether or not to impeach President Donald Trump.

We are at the Ward County Court House and in just a few minutes people are expected to show up here for the Nobody Is Above the Law Rally.

The event is part of a massive grassroots effort to push Congress to vote to impeach the president.

Organizers here are saying congress must show politicians that no one is above the law.

There is also a rally taking place in Fargo…the only two in the state.

The House is scheduled to vote on the impeachment Wednesday but it is possible that they may not get to the vote

If it is passed through House and the Senate…that would make Donald Trump the third president to be impeached in history.

