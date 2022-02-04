Jermece Slappy has served in other roles before becoming a barber. He is an Army veteran wounded at war and a purple heart recipient. After leaving the military, he decided to explore other options such as nursing school.

“Being a nurse is more personable, but I felt like I was more of a sit-down and talk to people and connect with people kind of person,” said Slappy.

He lived in Georgia, Louisiana as well as Colorado before moving to North Dakota where he made a decision that led to cosmetology.

“I couldn’t find anybody to cut my son’s hair, which is the first time that ever happened to me wherever I lived,” said Slappy.

Slappy knows all about the creativity needed for cutting ethnic hair.

“It comes in textures whether it be straight, whether it’s coarse or loose and curly or tight,” said Slappy.

He enrolled in barber school in 2017 and then opened 87 & Company Barbers Studio, one year later.

He specializes in cutting not only African American hair, but all ethnicities. He says when cutting hair there’s something he’s noticed all clientele enjoy

“Fades are very, very popular with all ethnicities, whether it be white, black or Hispanic or Asian or other, it is very popular,” said Slappy.

Customers like Dre Parks experienced challenges when finding barbers to fit his need for a haircut.

“I can’t remember the place I got my first haircut, but when I first got there, they told my mom that they didn’t know how to cut ethnic hair and they said that they would give it a shot and go from there,” said Parker.

After finding Slappy, Parks has been a returning customer and encourages others to support his business.

“It’s nice to come in and be able to relate to somebody, even when I first came here. I didn’t know him; he didn’t know me,” said Parks.

Parks is a car salesman and says, he needs to reflect his best impression when trying to land a sale.

“It’s definitely the image and being clean and well spoken and knowing what you need to do to earn somebody’s trust especially buying a vehicle,” said Parks.

Jermece Slappy does have open slots for getting that fade haircut. To learn more visit here.