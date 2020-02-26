Public alerted of kidnapping scam after call to Stutsman County Dispatch

Stutsman County Dispatch received a call from a Bismarck man about a possible kidnapping at the Jamestown Walmart on Tuesday at approximately 1:10 p.m.

The male reported his daughter had just been kidnapped and that he was on the phone with the abductor. He said he could hear a female screaming in the background, and that the abductor was requesting money to get his daughter back.

With the help of the Bismarck Police Department, the Jamestown Police Department determined the call was a scam to extort money. The daughter was determined to be OK, and was not the female screaming on the phone, according to the JPD.

The caller had a medical emergency because of the incident and had to be taken to the hospital.

If you receive a call like this, report it to your local law enforcement agency.