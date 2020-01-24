Public asked to help with Early Childhood Transition survey

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction and North Dakota State University are asking for your input in a survey about family engagement opportunities and transitions through the ages of birth to kindergarten entry (0 to six years old).

The NDDPI and NDSU are involved with a Preschool Development Grant project and need the public’s feedback.

They said the information received will help them develop resources and communication tools for parents of young children.

This survey is six questions.

