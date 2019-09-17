Public forum held for Minot’s 2020 budget

A public forum was held earlier at Minot’s city council meeting to discuss the proposed 2020 budget.

Only two people got up and voiced their opinions on the proposed budget.

A spokesperson from the Minot Police Department expressed his approval, while one Minot resident says his taxes went up 48-percent over the last two years. He offered his advice to council members.

“Minot should tighten their belts. See where you can find places to cut spending and not increase spending, by buying things that you don’t necessarily need but you want,” said the Minot resident. “I’d like to buy things that I want too, but I can only afford to buy things I need.”

Alderman Josh Wolsky proposed three amendments to the budget. But, council members did not approve any of them.

The final budget will be adopted on October 1, after a second reading later this month.

