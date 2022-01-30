Public services for North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem are scheduled this week.

Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center Exhibit Hall. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Hall at the State Capitol in Bismarck.

Both are open to the public.

Stenehjem died Friday at age 68 just over a month after announcing he would not seek another term in December. He was the longest-serving attorney general in North Dakota history. He held that position for 21 years. He also served in the state legislature for 24 years before that.

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed that all government agencies continue flying flags at half-staff until sunset Thursday Feb. 3 and encourages North Dakotans to do the same.