Public health director says mask mandate now gives different entities the same measures to follow

With the State Health Officer’s new mask requirement, public health officials are seeing it as a sign of relief.

Health officials have been asking for masks to be mandated for the past few months as cases continue to rise.

With the new statewide order, it gives different entities across the state the same measures to follow.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch says this is a step in the right direction, but at least 90 percent of people need to comply in order for numbers to go down.

“The deadline is December 14th and giving us a month to really pull things together as far as mask use, the large indoor gatherings and pulling back on some of those types of things in order to make a change,” said Moch.

Moch says Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is working with City of Bismarck Administrators to compare their mask mitigation to the states.

