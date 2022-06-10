BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This coming Tuesday, the Bismarck City Commission will hold a public hearing on a proposal that would enact new hate crime ordinances in the city.

If passed, the capital city would become the third city in the state to pass such laws, joining Grand Forks and Fargo.

City Commissioner Nancy Guy has been at the forefront of working to add hate crime language to the simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct ordinances already in place.

“We have the largest urban Native American population in the state and I would say that that might be the population that runs into this problem most often,” she said.

Guy said that beyond providing respect and protection for all people, this change would also allow the city and federal government to track the number of hate crimes and perhaps could lead to federal prosecutions.

If these ordinances become law, it could be seen as a positive step for the city’s economic development efforts. For instance, people considering a move to Bismarck may take this initiative as one more reason to move there.

“It’s not only important on a human scale, it’s important on an economic scale,” said Guy. “Our community is growing so quickly and we have all of these open jobs and if we want to try and attract people to this community to fill these open jobs, they’ve got to feel safe here whether or not they belong to the queer community, they’re an immigrant, or a refugee or an ally of any of those groups.”

The public hearing on the proposed hate crimes ordinance will happen at the commission’s regular session, which is Tuesday, June 14, at 5:15 p.m. in the Tom Baker Meeting Room.