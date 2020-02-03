Public Hearing Scheduled On Southwestern ND Pipeline

BISMARCK — This week, those who live in a pair of southwestern North Dakota counties will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline.

The state Public Service Commission said that Denbury Green Pipeline-Montana wants to build a nearly 10-mile pipeline through Slope and Bowman counties.

The pipeline would carry carbon dioxide from Fallon County, Montana, through southwestern Slope County to oil production facilities in Bowman County.

Commissioner Julie Fedorchak said the company could become quite a bit more efficient if the plan gets the green light.

“They envision forcing the CO2 underground to produce more oil, and they have quite a lot of hope that it could increase their production by 30 to 60-percent,” said Fedorchak.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Mountain Time at the Bowman Lodge and Convention Center on Highway 12. KX News will be there.

It’s the public’s only chance to voice their thoughts or concerns about the project, which the commission said would be a major economic boost if approved.