BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Together 2045 plan — a design and guiding document set to pave the way for Bismarck’s future growth and development — is one that hopes to rehabilitate every aspect of the city, including its physical, social, and economic environments. And thanks to an open public hearing this week, the residents of the city itself will be able to see what lies in store for the capital in the coming years.

Topics to be discussed during the public hearing and in the Together 2045 plan include land use, urban design, transportation, housing, community facilities, environments, infrastructure, and more. It’s the hope of the city of Bismarck that having citizens actively voice their thoughts and see the plans will help the Bismarck Planning and Zoning Commission revise their plans to better fit the needs of the population before the idea is approved.

The public hearing regarding the most recent Together 2045 draft will take place on Wednesday, November 16, at 5:00 p.m. in the Tom Baker Meeting Room at the City-County Office Building (221 North 5th Street).

Even if you can’t attend the hearing, there are still ways to be in the know about the plan — the most recent draft of the idea, along with all accompanying maps, are available online for download here.

Should the Planning and Zoning Commission decide to adopt the plan and recommend it to the City Commission, another public hearing will be held before the final decision.

More information about the Together 2045 plan can be found on its page on the city of Bismarck’s website.