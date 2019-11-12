Public Hearing Wednesday On DAPL Upgrades

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK — Hundreds are expected in Linton tomorrow for a public hearing regarding potential changes to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Texas-based Energy Transfer wants to double the capacity of the line to as much as 1.1 million barrels daily by installing a new pumping station.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which led original opposition to the pipeline, had sought the hearing.

The pipeline is routed less than half a mile from the reservation, beneath a reservoir that provides Standing Rock’s drinking water.

We spoke with the Public Service Commission on why it’s important those interested show up tomorrow.

“If people have concerns that they want us to hear, and they want those concerns to be part of our decision making, they have to be at the hearing and express those, at the hearing. There isn’t an opportunity through written emails to us or writing letters to us for that information to be added to the official decision making record,” said Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak.

Wednesday’s meeting is set for 9 a.m. at the Emmons County Courthouse Auditorium in Linton.

The room holds 400 and it is expected to be full.

