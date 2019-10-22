Public input heard on recycling at Minot City Council meeting

MINOT — Talk of a recycling program is back on the table for Minot.

Tonight at the city council meeting, people were asked to give their opinions.

Before the public input, Public Works Director Dan Jonasson gave the proposed amount of $4.50 per month as an estimate of how much the service would cost. That’s if at least 12,000 residents participate.

Arguments both for and against the program were presented — and some people just weren’t sure.

Mayor Shaun Sipma said the idea was put on hold for the recycling program when China stopped taking recycling from the U.S.

KX News spoke to one person who said he just thinks it’s not the best idea.

“The intentions that we have in recycling are unable to be fulfilled,” said farmer Travis Zablotney.

“As a result maybe we bring our recyclables together, ship them to Minneapolis. Minneapolis sends them off to another part of the world, and our intentions of recycling were for not.”

No decisions were made tonight on the matter. Mayor Sipma said they’ll take tonight’s comments and make a decision on what is next.

No date on a decision has been made.