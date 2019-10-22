Public input heard on recycling at Minot City Council meeting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — Talk of a recycling program is back on the table for Minot.

Tonight at the city council meeting, people were asked to give their opinions.

Before the public input, Public Works Director Dan Jonasson gave the proposed amount of $4.50 per month as an estimate of how much the service would cost. That’s if at least 12,000 residents participate.

Arguments both for and against the program were presented — and some people just weren’t sure.

Mayor Shaun Sipma said the idea was put on hold for the recycling program when China stopped taking recycling from the U.S.

KX News spoke to one person who said he just thinks it’s not the best idea.

“The intentions that we have in recycling are unable to be fulfilled,” said farmer Travis Zablotney.

“As a result maybe we bring our recyclables together, ship them to Minneapolis. Minneapolis sends them off to another part of the world, and our intentions of recycling were for not.”

No decisions were made tonight on the matter. Mayor Sipma said they’ll take tonight’s comments and make a decision on what is next.

No date on a decision has been made.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Teen Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen Driving"

Angelic Gardens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Angelic Gardens"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

CANNONBALL RISING

Thumbnail for the video titled "CANNONBALL RISING"

SM Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Football"

Bowman Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Football"

Monday, October 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Safety Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Tips"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/21"

Habitat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Habitat"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/21"

Monday: Rain For Some While Other See Sun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Rain For Some While Other See Sun"

Beers for Boobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beers for Boobs"

Changing lives by giving a chance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Changing lives by giving a chance"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Minot State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Soccer"

Halloween Spending

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween Spending"

Veteran Earplug Lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran Earplug Lawsuit"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge