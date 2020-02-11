Public input meeting held for MI5 phase of Minot flood control

The Souris River Joint Board and the city of Minot heard from the public Monday night about their thoughts on the new design proposed for a section of Minot.

Dozens showed up this evening to hear the full plan for this proposed design of the flood protection project. Before the meeting even started, people were already asking questions. But afterward, there were many questions left unanswered.

“Our design consultants have done a lot of work, and we’ve come to a point where we need to change some views with the folks,” said David Ashley, chairman, Souris River Joint Board.

This is why the chairman said this meeting was important. A spokesman from Houston Engineering was also at the meeting giving a detailed presentation on the new proposed design for the MI5 phase.

“There are always changes when we go through a process of developing a plan for every phase of our operation,” said Ashley.

The previous design was turned down by city officials because of the less-than-practical price tag. The new design comes in at $75 million…$54 million less. But one person who attended the meeting says it’s still too much.

“I have a whole issue with this multimillion-dollar flood protection that we’re spending all of this money on,” said Sharon Reistad, who attended the meeting.

Living in Minot for over 20 years, she said she thinks there are other ways to fix the problem — and they would cost a lot less.

“Fix the dykes that we have. People have used them for trees and all that for years. Fix those, but this major flood protection that they are doing is not needed,” said Reistad.

She went on to say she hopes officials actually listen to the concerns of the public. During the presentation, it was mentioned that if this design is selected, the process could start as early as March. Ashley told us if it isn’t passed, there are always other options that can be discussed.