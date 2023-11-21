BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The public is invited to join Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum at the 42nd annual North Dakota State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

According to a news release, the ceremony is taking place on November 27 at 5:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall at the Capitol, and along with the tree lighting, there will also be music, carols, and a holiday reading.

The theme for this year is “Lighting the Way,” which goes with the First Lady’s platform of inspiring people to know that recovery from addiction is possible. It also applies to the notion that every person can be light for others during the holiday season.

The ceremony will have performances from the 2022 Governor’s Band, the Washburn High School Band, the St. Mary’s Central High School Jazz Ensemble “St. Mary’s Blues,” Miss North Dakota 2023 Sydney Helgeson, and pianist Michael Land.

Snacks of holiday cookies, hot chocolate, and apple cider will be available. Everyone is welcome to attend and see the submitted ornaments on the State Christmas Tree.

Continuing with tradition, the tree will be lit by three people in recovery and their families to signify hope, opportunity, and renewal.

Those who attend can park in the visitor’s lot south of the Capitol and enter the building through the south entrance.

If you are unable to attend but want to see it, it will be livestreamed on the Governor’s Facebook page and the First Lady’s Facebook page.

There will also be a winter clothing drive for Heartview Recovery Center in Bismarck during the ceremony. Guests are encouraged to bring items for all ages and genders, the following items can be donated:

Coats/Jackets

Gloves/Mittens

Hats

Scarves

Boots

Snow Pants

Sweaters

Flannels