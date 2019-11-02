Public invited to submit ornaments for annual Capitol tree lighting event in December

Calling artists and craftspeople: You’re invited to submit handmade ornaments for the North Dakota State Christmas Tree that will be on display in Memorial Hall at the Capitol.

Submitted ornaments may vary from traditional to contemporary arts. This year’s ornament motif is “Building Bridges of Hope,” but ornaments can also be of any shape or medium of the designer’s choosing.

Items that are commercially produced or made from kits are not eligible.

Each ornament should include the name of the person entering it, their email address and a brief one- or two-line description of the ornament that includes the art form used and the special circumstances through which it was created, such as a class or senior center project.

A description list will be available at the ceremony and will be emailed to everyone who submits an ornament.

Ornaments must be received in the Office of Management and Budget no later than Nov. 25. The ornaments will become the property of the Office of the First Lady and may be hung on the state tree in ensuing years.

Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum will participate in the public tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Ornaments should be mailed to State of North Dakota, Office of the First Lady, Joey Ness, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505.

