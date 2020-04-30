Public Masses in Bismarck Diocese to resume May 6

Public Masses will resume in Catholic parishes of the Diocese of Bismarck beginning Wednesday, May 6. Weekend Masses will begin according to a schedule determined by each parish pastor as of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.

The celebration of public Mass was suspended six weeks ago on March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions imposed on that date are not lifted entirely — some are modified to include social distancing.

Among the modified directives:

Family households may sit together in one pew and all other persons must maintain social distancing, leaving every other pew empty.

Communion will be offered in the form of the consecrated host only, received in the hand and distributed by clergy or instituted acolytes.

The exchange of the sign of peace remains suspended.

Directives for weddings, funerals and baptisms are modified as follows: immediate and extended family members may be present, but are to maintain social distancing. All other restrictions regarding these sacraments remain in place.

The sacrament of reconciliation (penance) will remain available only behind a screen. Persons must maintain social distancing while waiting to celebrate the sacrament.

The dispensation from the obligation to attend and participate at Mass on Sundays and Holy Days remains in effect until further notice for all who may be hesitant to be in larger gatherings or those in the vulnerable population. Parishes will continue to provide the opportunity to view Masses online.

All other directives given on March 19 remain in effect until further notice. Those can be viewed at: bismarckdiocese.com/COVIDmessage.