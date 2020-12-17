Public Service Commission approves MDU rate hike starting 2021

Starting in January, customers of Montana-Dakota Utilities, or MDU, will pay a little more to heat their homes each month.

The state’s Public Service Commission approved a rate hike yesterday that amounts to an extra $3.57 monthly for the average customer. That’s just an interim increase as the case is ongoing — it could jump to an extra $6.26 more per month after public input sessions are held and a hearing happens in March.

AARP North Dakota has encouraged its members to oppose the increase in public hearings this spring.

“We don’t think it’s fair to make residential customers bear the most of that increase, especially when you consider, utility costs really hit older adults and those 50 and older especially hard,” AARP North Dakota State Director Josh Askvig said. There are a number of customers living on fixed incomes or primarily on social security, so that can make every dollar important.”

MDU is requesting the increase in part to cover infrastructure spending meant to improve their service. The PSC did not return requests for comment in time for air.

