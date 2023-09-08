BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Last month, North Dakota state leaders denied a permit for a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline.

On Friday morning, the Public Service Commission went back to the table with Summit Carbon Solutions.

The company filed what’s called a ‘request to reconsider’. That means the PSC could either consider the project again or start over with a refining.

After being denied, SCS proposed changing the pipeline route farther away from Bismarck, as well as providing plume models in the event of a leak.

The plan would transport concentrated carbon dioxide from several ethanol plants to store it underground in Mercer and Oliver Counties.

“And when I went through all of this information, there was many times it was incomplete, I get it, I know we’re only asking for a reconsideration, but I want something to reconsider,” Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart said.

“It has to be black and white, it has to be on paper. When I want to build a house, you got to go over and get a building permit, you got to have all the details lined out before you can get a permit, and that’s the way it should be here, too. We can’t assume that what they’re telling us is correct,” Marvin Abraham from Bismarck said.

Right now, there’s no deadline for the decision.

The Public Service Commission tells KX News they’ll have to schedule another meeting to vote on the matter.