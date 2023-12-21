BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Public Service Commission is considering the fate of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline, but the PSC didn’t vote on the matter on Thursday.

The hearing comes after Summit Carbon Solutions filed a request asking the state to override two ordinances passed in Burleigh and Emmons County which put more strict limits on how the pipeline could be built in both counties.

Several attorneys spoke on the project on Thursday arguing in favor and against the project.

The PSC previously denied a siting permit for Summit but then approved allowing the company to make route changes and gain more landowner approval as they reconsider granting a permit to the company.

“And this commission should not allow a handful of opponents and local governments to undermine the state policy. Or to serve as a veto that landowners along the route, agricultural interests, and others support, and which will provide investment and jobs for the state,” Attorney Brett Dublinske said. Dublinske is representing SCS.

“Even if that map were accurate, which we don’t agree that it is. Even if it were, they haven’t attempted to get any waivers to get through. Which is a way they can get through. So again, it’s not stopping them, they’re simply not trying to get through,” Attorney Derrick Braaten said. Braaten is representing Emmons County.

Landowners opposing the pipeline argue the route is too close to Bismarck. The pipeline has plans to transport liquified carbon dioxide which would be stored permanently underground near Center.

The company shared this statement with KX News following the meeting.

“Summit Carbon Solutions thanks the North Dakota Public Service Commission for their ongoing work to review our proposed infrastructure project. With more than 15,000 miles of pipelines, North Dakota benefits from a stable regulatory environment managed by federal and state agencies. Summit has secured voluntary agreements for 80% of the pipeline route and is eager to continue working with our partners to advance our project through the regulatory process.“