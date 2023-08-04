BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A carbon dioxide pipeline planned for North Dakota appears to be stopped in its tracks.

On Friday morning, the Public Service Commission denied the siting permit for Summit Carbon Solutions.

The project, also known as the Midwest Carbon Express had plans to pipe excess carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to be stored underground in Mercer and Oliver Counties.

PSC chairman Randy Christmann pointed to several concerns regarding the pipeline, including potential risk to people and wildlife, the company not offering a potential alternate route around Bismarck, and how they’d address unstable soil conditions in at least 14 areas.

“And the parties and commission were not afforded an opportunity to question the documents or witness as required by North Dakota Administrative Code,” Christmann said. “This limits the weight that the commission is willing to provide to that document.”

“Our clients are not opposed to CO2 pipelines in North Dakota, they’re opposed to the route being too close to schools in Bismarck, too close to the path of growth,” Attorney Randy Bakke said.

The PSC says Summit may reapply for another permit, but they would have to start the public hearing process all over again.

KX News contacted Summit Carbon Solutions for a statement regarding Friday’s decision, here’s what they shared with us.

“Summit Carbon Solutions respects the decision by the North Dakota Public Service Commission, and we will revisit our proposal and reapply for our permit. We’re committed to understanding and incorporating the considerations outlined in the decision. We are confident that our project supports state policies designed to boost key economic sectors: agriculture, ethanol, and energy.”

Below is a summary of the order from the North Dakota PSC.

